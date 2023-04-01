Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €17.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TTK opened at €14.52 ($15.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56. Takkt has a twelve month low of €9.02 ($9.70) and a twelve month high of €16.78 ($18.04). The firm has a market cap of $952.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.16.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

