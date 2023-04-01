Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.27.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

