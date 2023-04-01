WealthOne LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthOne LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. 27,716,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.