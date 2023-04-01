WealthOne LLC Invests $322,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

WealthOne LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IXJ traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,420. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

