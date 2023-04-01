Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

