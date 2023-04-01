WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WHF stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $290.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.80%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

