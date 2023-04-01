Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 0.7 %

WHLM opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.67. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.