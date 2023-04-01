Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

