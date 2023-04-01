WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 235,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 402,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

