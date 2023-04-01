Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,747 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

