Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $848.98 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $823.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

