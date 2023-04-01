Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

