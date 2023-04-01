Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.