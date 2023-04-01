Xponance Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,396 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

