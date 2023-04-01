Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Shares of A opened at $138.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

