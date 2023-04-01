Xponance Inc. Purchases 8,571 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.