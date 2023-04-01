Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

COST stock opened at $496.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

