Xponance Inc. Sells 2,828 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

