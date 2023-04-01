Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YMAB. Morgan Stanley lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 127,068 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

