Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given New C$3.30 Price Target at ATB Capital

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.52. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$4.07. The firm has a market cap of C$161.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.