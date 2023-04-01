YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $219.81 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $219.81 million and approximately $138,220.30 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00790146 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $242,825.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

