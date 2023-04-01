ZClassic Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $596,178.78 and $42.70 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00133379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00053814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.