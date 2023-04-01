Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Shares Down 10.7%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) shares were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Zelira Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

