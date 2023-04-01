Zilliqa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250.48 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $503.34 million and approximately $250.48 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,355,868,196 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

