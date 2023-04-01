Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.