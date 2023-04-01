ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.08. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

