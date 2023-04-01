ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $285.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,236. The stock has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

