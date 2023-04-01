ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.10. 3,600,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

