ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. 799,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

