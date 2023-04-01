ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.75. 2,762,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.29. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

