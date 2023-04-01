ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $131,945,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. 6,442,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

