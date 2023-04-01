ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of Equifax worth $30,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,686,000 after buying an additional 184,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.84. The stock had a trading volume of 790,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,918. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

