12,883 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

