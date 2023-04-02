21,095 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.