2,977 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $345.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

