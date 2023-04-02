3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
3DX Industries Trading Down 18.5 %
DDDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. 3DX Industries has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About 3DX Industries
