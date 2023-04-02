3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

3DX Industries Trading Down 18.5 %

DDDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. 3DX Industries has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

