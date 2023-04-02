5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 488,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 77,548 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

