626 Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

C stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 16,009,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,006,282. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.