626 Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

WMT stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. 6,955,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

