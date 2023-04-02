7Pixels 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,498.67 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $42.85 million and $21,498.67 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00009448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.63695963 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,787.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

