Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of AADI opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

