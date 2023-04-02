Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.31 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

