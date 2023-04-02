Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

