Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 326 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

NVO opened at $159.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.