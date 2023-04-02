Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

3M stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

