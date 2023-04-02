Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,248,371 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

