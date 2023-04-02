Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.93 and a 200 day moving average of $342.33.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

