Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

