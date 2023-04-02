Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,880 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,588,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 97,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Shares of ING stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.