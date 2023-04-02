Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

